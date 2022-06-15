National Herald case: Bhupesh Baghel furious over police restrictions at AICC office

The Congress party along with some senior party leaders on June 15 in Delhi, conducted a Press Conference amid the ongoing tensions due to Rahul Gandhi’s investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel informed about the situation at the AICC office amid the deployed security at the Press Conference, and said that Congress party workers are unable to go inside the office due to the barricading. “We can't bring our own staff to the AICC office now. We were told that only 2 CMs can come here and no one else has the permission. 'Unhone Rahul Gandhi ke muh mei haath daalne ki koshish ki hai, unko bahut mehengi padegi',” the Congress leader said.