National Herald case: Ashok Gehlot hits out at ED’s probe against Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 27 slammed the Enforcement Directorate's grilling of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case and said that the Supreme Court decision on ED’s terror must happen soon.“First they summoned Rahul Gandhi. He was interrogated for several hours in 5 days. Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the 3rd time today. We have no idea how long it would last. There should be a timely Supreme Court decision on the terror of ED in the country.” He said.

