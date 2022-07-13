National emblem row: ‘Not changed anything’, clarifies Sculptor Sunil Deore

Amid the recent controversy revolving around the newly installed National Emblem, Sculptor Sunil Deore on July 13 elucidated that the image was taken from a wide-angle resulting in the aggressive look of the lion’s face. “The sculpture is a replica of the Sarnath sculpture. The photo that is going viral was taken from a wide-angle and due to it, the lion’s face is looking aggressive. We have not changed anything,” he said.