National Education Policy has been drafted after long brainstorming: PM Modi

National Education Policy has been drafted after a long brainstorming on it for last 6 to 7 years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01. He was addressing the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. “NEP should be called 'National Education Policy. So many people were involved in drafting the policy. We were brainstorming on it for last 6-7 years. We took advice of teachers and students from far-flung areas along with modern intellectuals,” he said.