National Day to commemorate victory in WW II observed at French War Memorial in Puducherry

National Day of Commemoration of victory in World War II was observed at the French War Memorial in Puducherry on May 08. District Collector of Puducherry E Vallavan and French Counsellor Siva Pradibane paid tributes at the Memorial. Notably, this year marks 77th Anniversary of the 1945 victory of the Allies over Nazi Germany in World War II.