National conference held in Srinagar to chalk out ways to counter radicalisation of Kashmiri youth by Pakistan

A national-level conference was held on March 24 at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre, to discuss the methods and ways to counter the Pakistan propaganda and radicalization of Kashmiri youth by Pakistan and its covert agencies. On this occasion, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest. Kashmiri youth, women, and civil society members also participated in the conference with great enthusiasm. The National level conference saw an open discussion on Kashmiri Pandits exodus, rectifying past mistakes.