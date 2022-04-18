Nashik Police prohibits Hanuman Chalisa before, after Azaan within 100 metres of Mosques

Amid the row over Azaan in Maharashtra, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on April 18 informed that playing of Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan will not be allowed 15 minutes before and after the Azaan within 100 metres of mosques. “Permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan. It will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azaan. It will not be allowed within 100 metres of the mosques. The aim of this order is to maintain law and order,” he said.