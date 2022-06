Nashik has a good accused detention percentage: Special IGP Shekhar Patil

Nashik Special IGP Shekhar Patil on June 02 spoke about missing cases including girls. While talking to ANI, Nashik Special IGP BG Shekhar Patil said, “In 2021, a total of 40 missing cases were reported, out of which 29 were women. We are going to initiate a special drive for this. We have a good accused detention percentage and we keep organising special drives in search of missing girls.”