Nashik Bus-Truck Collision: 10 killed, over 30 injured on Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra

As many as 10 people, including two children, were killed and over 34 others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a truck on the Nashik-Shirdi highway in Maharashtra on January 13. The accident took place near Pathare village. According to police, a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shirdi Saibaba temple collided head-on with a truck, killing 10 people on the spot.