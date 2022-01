Nashik: 14-year-old Swayam Patil gets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

14-year-old Swayam Patil was awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) in Nashik of Maharashtra on January 24. Swayam Patil suffers from a genetic disorder, Down Syndrome. The award was granted to Patil in the ‘Sports’ category. Talking to ANI on January 25, Patil's mother said, “Swayam has Down Syndrome, due to which he has to face mental and physical problems. Despite this, he is a good swimmer.”