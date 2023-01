Nasal Vaccine: Bharat Biotech's Nasal Covid Vaccine iNCOVACC launched in India | Covid19 | DNA India

India on rolled out the first nasal vaccine against Covid-19. The vaccine, manufactured by Bharat Biotech and branded iNCOVACC, was launched by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. It will be first available only at private facilities, where it will cost ₹800 for a spray. The vaccine was designed to be economical and is targeted at low- and middle-income countries: Bharat Biotech.