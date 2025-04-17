NASA Life Beyond Earth Groundbreaking Discovery Offers Strongest Clue Yet Of Life On Alien Planet

James Webb Telescope detects strongest hint of alien life yet on distant ‘Hycean’ planet. K2-18 b is 8.6 times Earth’s mass, located 124 light-years away in Leo constellation. DMS and DMDS, gases only produced by life on Earth, were found in the planet’s atmosphere. However, researchers emphasize that it’s a potential biosignature, not proof of life. K2-18 b orbits in the habitable zone of a red dwarf star; likely covered in warm water ocean. The detected gas levels are thousands of times higher than Earth’s—unexplained without biological activity. While the detection confidence level stands at 99.7%, further confirmation is needed to rule out possibility of a statistical fluke.