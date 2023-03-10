Search icon
Nari Shakti plays crucial role in India’s progress: PM Modi at Post-Budget webinar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 addressed a post-Budget webinar on Economic Empowerment of Women. The webinar was organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.While addressing the webinar, PM Modi said, “Women's involvement in every field has increased in the country. Many fields are showcasing the power, decision-making ability of women. Nari Shakti is playing a crucial role in increasing speed and scale of India’s progress.”“In the last 9 years, India is moving forward with the vision of women-led development and taking it to the global stage. Women-led development is one of the significant topics at the G20 summit. In this budget, 80 thousand crores have been allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the past 9 years, women self-help groups have taken loans amounting to ₹6.15 lakh crores,” he further added.

