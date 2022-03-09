Naqvi slams Akhilesh Yadav for his EVMs tampering allegations

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on March 09 slammed Akhilesh Yadav over his allegations concerning tampering of EVMs and said that the party never realised that what people are going to do with them. A day after Samajwadi Party accused Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to tamper with the EVM machines amidst Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on March 09 ridiculed SP for attributing their defeat to meddled EVMs. “Sometimes they raised questions on the Election Commission, sometimes they raised questions on the officials. They never realised that what people of Uttar Pradesh was going to do with them,” said Union Minister Naqvi.