Nancy Pelosi: Taiwan's democracy which was hard in making is now flourishing

Reacting to China’s allegation of her recent Taiwan visit, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on August 05 said that her visit was to extend the United States support to Taiwan. She also said that their democracy which was hard in making is now flourishing. “Taiwan is one of the freest country in the world. Their democracy which was hard in the making is now flourishing. We have seen their success in semiconductors and other fields. So this was not about me it’s about Taiwan,” said the US Speaker.

