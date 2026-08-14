NALSAR Row Backlash: Cockroach Janta Party Demands BCI Chairman's Resignation

NALSAR Row Backlash Cockroach Janta Party Demands BCI Chairmans Resignation

Following sharp criticism from the Supreme Court, youth outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has demanded the immediate resignation of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra. The demand comes after a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant reprimanded the apex legal regulatory body for interfering with law students' fundamental right to peaceful protest. The controversy erupted when the BCI issued an order freezing the advocate enrolment of 2026 NALSAR University of Law graduates after a section of students opposed CJI Surya Kant's participation in their convocation. Facing intense public backlash and judicial censure, the BCI was forced to withdraw its directive.