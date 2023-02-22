Search icon
Nagaland polls: People will teach PM Modi a lesson in 2024 elections, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President on Feb 21 said that People will teach Prime Minister Narendra Modi a lesson in the 2024 General Elections. He also asserted that the alliance government led by Congress will come to power in 2024. Addressing a public event in Dimapur, Congress President Kharge said, “People will teach you (PM Modi) a lesson in 2024, alliance government will come in Centre, Congress will lead. We're talking with other parties otherwise democracy and constitution will go. We're sharing our views on how to win 2024.”

