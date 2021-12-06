Nagaland Civilian Killings Mallikarjun Kharge demands HM Shah’s statement in Parliament

After firing from security forces claimed at least 13 lives in Mon district, Nagaland, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a statement in both the Houses by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the incident. “We'll demand that the Home Minister give his statement before both Houses and give his detailed view on the incident, we're expecting it. It's a very sensitive incident. It shouldn't have happened. He should answer why did it happen,” said Kharge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the top ministers in the Parliament today over the Nagaland firing incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today.