Nadia rape case: NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma slams Mamata Banerjee over her remark

Amid row over the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor in Nadia of West Bengal, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on April 12 slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks on the case terming it "unfortunate". “Her statement over the incident is very unfortunate. Being a woman, she should understand the pain of another woman. She pointed fingers at the victim, it was wrong,” Rekha Sharma told ANI. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April11 gave a statement in which she questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant.