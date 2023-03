MYL stages light march against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi in Kozhikode

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Muslim Youth League (MYL) conducted a light march in Kozhikode city on March 26 against the disqualification of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP. The protesters raised slogan ‘democracy in danger, support Rahul’. IUML State President Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the protest march.