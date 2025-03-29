Myanmar Earthquake Chaos On Streets As 1000 Dead In Devastating Quake Building Reduced To Dust

Myanmar-Bangkok Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 1,000, India Sends 15-Tonne Aid. 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck northwest of Myanmar’s Sagaing on March 29, causing massive destruction and widespread casualties. The death toll has surged to 1,002, with over 2,376 injured, according to Myanmar’s ruling junta. Tremors were felt in neighboring Thailand, where damage was reported, further worsening the crisis. India has dispatched 15 tonnes of relief material, including tents, generator sets, and medicines. The earthquake was followed by a powerful 6.7-magnitude aftershock, further complicating rescue efforts. Search and rescue operations continue, with fears that the actual toll may rise as more areas report casualties and damage.