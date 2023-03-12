Search icon
“My father used to sexually assault me” DCW Chairperson’s shocking revelation

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal made a shocking revelation about her childhood on March 11. Swati Maliwal said that her father used to sexually assault her. “My father used to sexually assault me. I was so scared whenever he came home. Many days, I stayed under the bed due to fear. I was able to come out of this trauma because of my mother and my family,” said Swati Maliwal at DCW’s annual awards ceremony. “We have saved thousands of girls from prostitution. We defied many great powers. Many tried to intimidate me and bully me. But I am not one to fear, I will keep fighting till I am alive,” she added.

