My daughter was shot dead after she refuses to go for a shoot says Amreen Bhat’s Father

The father of Jammu & Kashmir TV artist Amreen Bhat’s father, Gulzar Ahmed, on May 26 said that his daughter was killed after she refused to go for a shoot. Amreen was shot dead by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Budgam districtin J&K on May 25. Speaking to ANI, Ahmed said, “Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot. She was like a son to me.”