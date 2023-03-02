MWC 2023: XRAI Glass, a revolutionary AR headset that allows deaf people to 'see' conversations

At MWC mobile trade fair in Barcelona, artificial intelligence is one of the top buzzwords. Companies are showing how they're using AI to make your home WiFi network more energy efficient or sniff out fakes. Augmented reality software, designed to help deaf people “see” the conversations around them is getting an AI boost, thanks to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. By wearing an augmented reality headset, XRAI (pron. "xray") one can see the conversations around. The U.S.-based company’s software is designed to work in tandem with an array of AR headsets live transcribing conversations and displaying them as text for those with hearing difficulties.