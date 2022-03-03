MVA MLAs stage demonstration against Governor Koshyari over his alleged remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) MLAs raised slogans and staged demonstrations on March 03 outside the assembly against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his alleged controversial remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nationalist Congress Party MLA Sanjay Daund did a 'sheershasan' during the protest.