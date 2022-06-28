MVA govt irresponsibly issuing GRs amid volatile political situation: Pravin Darekar

JP leader Pravin Darekar on June 28 accused the MVA government of irresponsibly issuing GRs amid a volatile political situation in the state. Speaking about the political crisis in the state, Darekar said, “The political situation in Maharashtra is unstable right now. MVA government is in minority. They are issuing 200-300 GRs every day. It's public money. I've requested the state Governor about it and he has asked government to investigate it.”