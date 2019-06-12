{"id":"2759965","source":"DNA","title":"Mutilated body of BJP worker found in WB’s Malda ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"After witnessing an uptick in political violence in West Bengal in the last week, a BJP worker’s body was found in mutilated condition in state’s Malda region. The TMC-ruled state is continuously seeing a hike in killing of political murders ever since the BJP made huge inroads in the state after the Lok Sabha elections. Both parties have accused each other of unleashing political violence in the state. After last week’s incident in North 24 Parganas’s Sandeshkhali where two BJP workers and a TMC member were killed during clashes, the already heightened relations between the two parties have worsened. ","summary":"After witnessing an uptick in political violence in West Bengal in the last week, a BJP worker’s body was found in mutilated condition in state’s Malda region. The TMC-ruled state is continuously seeing a hike in killing of political murders ever since the BJP made huge inroads in the state after the Lok Sabha elections. Both parties have accused each other of unleashing political violence in the state. After last week’s incident in North 24 Parganas’s Sandeshkhali where two BJP workers and a TMC member were killed during clashes, the already heightened relations between the two parties have worsened. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-mutilated-body-of-bjp-worker-found-in-wb-s-malda-2759965","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835348-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/120632.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560340202","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 05:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759965"}