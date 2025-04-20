Mustafabad Building Collapse Entire Family Wiped Out Heartbroken Relatives | Delhi Building Crash

11 people were killed when a four-storey building collapsed around 3 am in Delhi’s Mustafabad area on April 19. Seven victims belonged to one family spanning three generations. “We lost a generation,” said Bhulan, grieving brother of Tehsin, who died with his son, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. ''We lost an entire generation of our family in just a moment...I spoke to my brother on Friday evening, and everything seemed fine. My brother and his family lived in the area for 20 years without any trouble and then suddenly, this terrible tragedy struck'' Rescue operations lasted over 12 hours, slowed by the congested area and limited use of heavy machinery. NDRF described the collapse as a “pancake collapse” — where survival chances are minimal. Police suspect recent construction work in ground-floor shops may have weakened the structure. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta expressed grief and ordered a probe into the incident.