Muslims offer ‘Alvida Namaz’ on last Friday of Ramzan
May 31, 2019, 06:40 PM IST
People today offered ‘Alvida Namaz’ with rich traditions in UP’s Lucknow and Gorakhpur on last Friday of Ramzan. Several people from Muslim community flocked to Aasifi Maszid and Khan Shahid Dargah to offer special Namaz. Today, Friday prayers will be read all over the country. People have started preparations from the morning and the mosques have also been decorated. Ramzan is one of the most unifying festivals; it is observed in the ninth month of Islamic calendar by people all over the world by fasting and praying. This year it is being observed from May 5 to June 4. While speaking to ANI, a devotee said, “I want to thank god for his blessings. I wish peace and tranquillity be maintained in our country”.