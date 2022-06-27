Muslims craftsmen making ‘Halkhata’ for their Hindu brethren for generations

One example of religious harmony are the Hal-Khata makers from Siliguri district of West Bengal who are not only keeping alive an age-old traditional way of book keeping but are also spreading the message of religious harmony. The Muslim traders and craftsmen at Anwar Khata Shop have been preparing these Hal-khatas for decades for now for their Hindu brethren. These traders and craftsmen feel honoured to have found a way to contribute to a Hindu festival and tradition.