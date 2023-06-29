हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Muslims across India celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, devotess offer prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi
Muslims are celebrating Eid-Al-Adha across India. People offered Namaz at Delhi's historic Jama Masjid. Watch.
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Adipurush
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Diabetes
Popular Stories
More
'Yeh insaan itna gira hua...': Palak Purswani on ex-beau Avinash Sachdev lying about their past on Bigg Boss OTT 2
Meet India's richest YouTuber with Rs 122 crore net worth, first salary was Rs 5000
Lust Stories 2: Kajol talks about normalising female pleasure, says ‘It was part of our ancient texts’
Why Sarfaraz Khan's exclusion from Indian cricket team is justified: Breaking down star batter's weaknesses | Opinion
Meet Vasundhara Oswal, 24-year-old woman who lives in Rs 1649 crore house, net worth is...
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma's drastic transform...
Post Office schemes: Check out...
Streaming This Week: Tu Jhooth...
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in ...
Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestan...
Speed Reads
More
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 458 posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in, check last date to apply
Wordle 740 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 29
BSF Constable Recruitment Exam: UP man poses as candidate, arrested
Babar Azam sleeps with common people under open sky at Muzdalifah while performing Hajj, viral pic
Railway Jobs: Nearly 2.74 posts vacant as per RTI reply, know details here
Most Watched
More
Mutiny in Russia! Amid war Wagner group turns on Putin, Pres...
PM Modi lands in Egypt, in special honour Egyptian PM welcom...
Emergency: Kangana Ranaut drops new teaser; fans call it 'ma...
Two trains collided in West Bengal's Bankura; coaches derail...
Monsoon strikes Delhi, Mumbai on same day for first time in ...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
ABOUT DNA
CONTACT US
INVESTORS
ADVERTISE
PRIVACY-POLICY
DISPUTE
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
DNA Verified
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall