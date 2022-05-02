Muslim tailors in Madurai make costumes for Hindu festival

Recently, the grand festival of Chithirai in Madurai city witnessed a sea of devotees from different faiths coming together and rejoicing the occasion. Adding a flavour of religious unity to the grand event, the costumes of devotees for the procession of Lord Kallazhagar were made by Muslim tailors. Tailors from the Muslim community are involved since generations in designing these special costumes. This year, the celebrations of the festival were special as they were organised at such a grand level after the long pandemic break.