Muslim students of Mangaluru varsity submit memorandum to Deputy Commissioner to allow Hijab in classrooms

Muslim students of University College in Managluru visited Deputy Commissioner’s office on May 26 to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. “Nothing had happened after the court verdict. We wrote exams peacefully. But we received an unofficial note recently to attend classes without Hijab. We went to the principal, with HC’s order, and tried to speak with him. He said that he was helpless,” said student Fathima, while speaking to ANI.