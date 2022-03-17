Muslim groups call state-wide bandh in Karnataka over HC's Hijab verdict

Muslim groups called state-wide bandh on March 17 against the Karnataka High Court’s hijab verdict. The Hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering the campus. On February 10, the High Court had issued an interim order stating that students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issued the final order. The hearings related to the Hijab case were concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.