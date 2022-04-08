Museum of Telephone History surfaces in Moscow

These vintage and aged telephones do not gather dust on the shelves, but demonstrate themselves in action. Over 15 years, more than 3,000 rare devices have been collected in telephone history museum's private collection. 800 specimens from France, Italy, Soviet Union and other countries tell the amazing story of telephony. An exact replica of Alexander Bell's first patented telephone has also been put here for instance. The first communication station appeared in Moscow in 1882. The phone installation and its maintenance for 1 year cost 250 rubles. Well, if it's our current money, it should be multiplied by a 1000. Imagine, a phone would cost 250, 000 rubles! The price was also affected by the materials the first telephones were made of. Everything changed 20 years later, when bell's company license expired in Moscow, and the swedish-danish-russian joint-stock telephone company began to develop communications in Russia. The cost of a number has dropped to 19 rubles, and the quality has improved significantly Cell phones, familiar to us, are gradually appearing on the museum shelves. However, their ancestors are much more impressive. The museum has launched a collection of old mobile phones and smartphones. Visitors bring them on tours. A new exhibition with modern devices will open here soon.