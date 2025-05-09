Murali Naik Who Is Army Jawan Martyred In Pak Shelling Along LoC India Pakistan News Live

A soldier from Andhra Pradesh was killed in heavy shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Murali Nayak, from Sri Sathya Sai district, died in the attack. He was serving on the front lines when the shelling occurred. Murali Naiak was from Kallithanda village in Gaddamthanda panchayat. His body is expected to return to his village on Saturday.