Munugode by-poll BJP cries foul over delay in round wise declaration of results

The counting for by-polls in seven constituencies that were held on November 03 is underway. In the Assembly by-polls held in six states, the Munugode constituency in Telangana recorded the highest voter turnout with 77.5 per cent voting. “Counting for Munugode by-poll is underway. TRS conspired even for counting, it has been exposed. When BJP was leading in first 3-4 rounds, it wasn't published on official website immediately. Whereas round-wise updates from other seats were being given,” said BJP MP, Dr K Laxman Laxman further added, “The situation is different in Telangana. The state government has made this poll a matter of their prestige as BJP is rising here. Only BJP can fight TRS. I hope that BJP will win by the last round of counting. In the days to come, there'll be a BJP wave in the state,” he added.