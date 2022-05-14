Mundka blaze: Survivors narrate their ordeal

Bimla, a witness and survivor of the Mundka fire incident, on May 14 said that “We were all sitting in a meeting. The power went out suddenly and someone said that a cloud of smoke is rising. There was chaos, windows were broken and people threw ropes at us to get down,” a survivor said.“We were sitting in a meeting. I don't know when the fire broke out. There was no way to get out. There was only one exit where the fire had already broken out. We were on the 3rd floor. There were 250-300 people there,” another survivor said.