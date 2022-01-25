Mumbai schools reopen with strict adherence to COVID protocols: Kishori Pednekar

The schools in Mumbai reopened for classes 1 to 12 with strict application of COVID protocols, informed Mayor Kishori Pednekar on January 24. “Schools have started in Mumbai. The same old rules are applicable for running the schools. Only the children whose parents give permission will go to school. There will be a distance of two feet between the benches. School management will decide the number of children in classes,” said the Mayor. Notably, the schools in Mumbai have been closed since January 4 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.