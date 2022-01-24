Mumbai schools reopen for classes 1 to 12

Amid the declining numbers of the daily new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, schools reopened for classes 1 to 12 from January 24. However, COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour will be strictly followed in all the schools. Wearing a face mask has been made compulsory for the students before entering their schools. While speaking to ANI, a student from the Andhra Education Society in Wadala, Mumbai, said, “It feels good to be back. All of us should maintain social distancing, and wear masks.”