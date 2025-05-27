Mumbai Rain News Today Live Mumbai Metro Station Flooded Amid Heavy Rain | Mumbai Rains Live

As heavy rainfall and thunderstorm battered the financial capital on Monday, the Acharya Atre chowk station of Mumbai Metro's Aqua line 3 was flooded after rain water entered the station. The aqua line of Mumbai metro is still under construction. The preventive barrier meant to stop water broke due to the heavy rain, leading to mild flooding inside the station. Visuals from the spot show the Acharya Atre chowk station inundated as rain water gushes down the stairs. Passengers are seen making their way up the staircase with their pants folded.