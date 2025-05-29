Mumbai Rain Monsoon Hits Mumbai IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Heavy Downpour | Mumbai Weather News

Mumbai Rain: Monsoon Hits Mumbai, IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Heavy Downpour | Mumbai Weather News Mumbai Rains: IMD Red Alert Issued as Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging & Disruption on May 28! Mumbai is bracing for heavy monsoon activity! Parts of the city were lashed by significant rainfall on May 28, leading to widespread disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for heavy rain, urging residents to take caution. This video brings you the latest updates on the Mumbai weather: Heavy rain lashed various parts of Mumbai on May 28. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, with the maximum settling around 32 degrees Celsius today. The Sion area of Mumbai has already experienced significant waterlogging, severely disrupting normal life and affecting commuters. The IMD's Red Alert indicates the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, potentially leading to more widespread waterlogging and traffic issues. Stay informed about the Mumbai monsoon and the developing weather situation. Learn how residents are coping with the heavy downpour and what precautions are advised during this IMD Red Alert.