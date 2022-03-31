Mumbai Police arrests 2 persons for diesel smuggling

Mumbai Police have arrested two persons linked with smuggling of diesel after they seized two fishing boats on March 30. 10, 950 litres of illegal diesel stock seized from their possession. Further investigation is underway. DCP of Mumbai Port Zone, Geeta Chavan said, “We have arrested 2 persons and seized 2 fishing boats, 10, 950 litres of illegal diesel stock. Prima facie it's appearing that they procured the diesel illegally from big vessels anchored off the Gujarat coast. Further probe on.”