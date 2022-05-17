Mumbai: Police arrest 2 persons over theft, seize jewellery worth 12 lakhs

Police arrested 2 persons over a jewellery theft that was committed on April 20 in Dahisar of Mumbai. The police further recovered jewellery worth 12 lakhs from the thieves, informed Mumbai DCP Somnath Gharge on May 16 in Mumbai. “On April 20, jewellery worth more than 20 lakhs was stolen from a society. The theft was carried out when the people of the house had gone out. The theft was done by breaking the lock of the house. Police have arrested 2 people through several CCTV footages. Jewellery worth 12 lakhs has been seized from them,” the DCP said. “Both the records are criminal and 26 cases are registered against them. These people commit theft in places where there is no CCTV. Together these two people steal with complete planning,” he added.