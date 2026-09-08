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Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:21 AM IST

Mumbai NewsTukaram Mundhe Cracks Down On 880 Pharma Units ₹1141 Crore Illegal Stock Seized

Mumbai News:Tukaram Mundhe Cracks Down On 880 Pharma Units, ₹11.41 Crore Illegal Stock Seized Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has intensified action against drug manufacturing and sales establishments across the state. Between June and August, FDA teams conducted 2,902 inspections and took regulatory action against 880 establishments. Authorities suspended 677 licences, cancelled 203 licences and conducted 104 search-and-seizure operations, recovering illegal drugs and cosmetics worth ₹11.41 crore. The crackdown also led to 20 FIRs and 21 arrests. Inspections found substandard and unauthorised medicines, prescription violations, expired drugs and improper storage of temperature-sensitive medicines including insulin and vaccines.

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Mumbai News:Tukaram Mundhe Cracks Down On 880 Pharma Units, ₹11.41 Crore Illegal Stock Seized

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has intensified action against drug manufacturing and sales establishments across the state. Between June and August, FDA teams conducted 2,902 inspections and took regulatory action against 880 establishments. Authorities suspended 677 licences, cancelled 203 licences and conducted 104 search-and-seizure operations, recovering illegal drugs and cosmetics worth ₹11.41 crore. The crackdown also led to 20 FIRs and 21 arrests. Inspections found substandard and unauthorised medicines, prescription violations, expired drugs and improper storage of temperature-sensitive medicines including insulin and vaccines.

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