Mumbai: Newly-weds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar dine out in style

Newly-wed Mouni Roy was snapped in Mumbai with her Dubai-based businessman husband Suraj Nambiar. Mouni donned a multi-colour two piece while Suraj opted for casual look. The pair looked love-struck as they posed for the shutterbugs. TV actress Aashka Goradia was also present.