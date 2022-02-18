Mumbai: Nawab Malik appears before Chandiwal Commission

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in Mumbai on February 17. Chandiwal Commission is probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Speaking to the mediapersons, Nawab Malik’s lawyer Mubin Solkar said, “We have filed our reply. The commission has dismissed the notice. We have also said that we will not make any statement which would affect the proceedings of the commission.”