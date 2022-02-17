Mumbai Mortal remains of singer Bappi Lahiri carried to Vile Parle crematorium for last rites

Mortal remains of singer and composer Bappi Lahiri on February 17 were taken for the last rites to the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Bappi Lahiri died at the age of 69 due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He was suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. The singer's last appearance on screen was on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’.