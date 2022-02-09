Mumbai: Man killed his friend just for Rs 100

In a shocking incident, a man strangulated his friend to death for just Rs 100 on February 08 in Mumbai. After killing him, the accused set fire to the dead body. Mumbai Police arrested the accused. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 12 Mumbai, Somnath Gharge said, “The deceased had given Rs 100 to the accused, when he asked for money, there was a fight between them and then the accused strangled him to death with a pipe and burnt the body. The accused has been arrested."