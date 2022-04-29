Mumbai: Man dies during raid on video parlour in Mulund

A 57-year-old man died on April 29 during a raid on a video parlour by police in suburban Mulund in Mumbai. “During the raid at a video parlour, a 57-yr-old customer faced medical issues and was hospitalised by us immediately. He was declared dead at hospital. No assault happened, even the family did not allege so. Case registered under Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR). Probe on,” Zone VII Deputy Commissioner of Police (Protection) Prashant Kadam told ANI.